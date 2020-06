Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator pool bike storage

This is a very bright, large and spacious junior 4. The balcony is over sized and has views of NYC + a partial ocean view. There is a full bathroom + a half bath. Stainless steel appliances.Tons of closets and a formal dining room that could easily convert to a second bedroom. The building is on the ocean with direct beach access and large outdoor pool. Doorman, bike room, recreation room and brand new washer/dryers on each floor. Hallways were just completely redone.