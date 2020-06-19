All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:30 PM

608 E Bay Drive

608 East Bay Drive · (516) 287-9735
Location

608 East Bay Drive, Long Beach, NY 11561
East End North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$19,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
6 Br/4 Full Bath Stunning Waterfront Home w/ Modern Accents & Open Floor Plan That Accomodates Large Groups. Enjoy Total Relaxation & Tranquility of the Bay in your backyard, as well as the privacy of being On A Quiet Cul De Sac. Complete Luxury Renovations & Furnishings, New Gourmet Kitchen W/ Quartz Counter Tops, Hardwood & Porcelain Floors. Enjoy One Of The Many Waterfront Places To Lounge Outside From The Endless Wrap Around Deck, Water Front Balcony, or The Side Yard For Entertaining. The 91' of Bulkhead Will Keep Everyone Entertained With Many Water Activities. Boat available for charter as an additional amenity with a local charter captain. This home is a true summer oasis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 E Bay Drive have any available units?
608 E Bay Drive has a unit available for $19,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 608 E Bay Drive have?
Some of 608 E Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 E Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
608 E Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 E Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 608 E Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 608 E Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 608 E Bay Drive does offer parking.
Does 608 E Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 E Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 E Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 608 E Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 608 E Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 608 E Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 608 E Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 E Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 E Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 E Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
