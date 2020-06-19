608 E Bay Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

6 Br/4 Full Bath Stunning Waterfront Home w/ Modern Accents & Open Floor Plan That Accomodates Large Groups. Enjoy Total Relaxation & Tranquility of the Bay in your backyard, as well as the privacy of being On A Quiet Cul De Sac. Complete Luxury Renovations & Furnishings, New Gourmet Kitchen W/ Quartz Counter Tops, Hardwood & Porcelain Floors. Enjoy One Of The Many Waterfront Places To Lounge Outside From The Endless Wrap Around Deck, Water Front Balcony, or The Side Yard For Entertaining. The 91' of Bulkhead Will Keep Everyone Entertained With Many Water Activities. Boat available for charter as an additional amenity with a local charter captain. This home is a true summer oasis!