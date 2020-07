Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable Cozy Two Bedroom Unit Close to Night Life, Shopping, Dining and Transportation!! South Side Location just down the Block From the Beach.....Pet Friendly and Ready for Mid July! Upper Unit with Rear Deck in Heart of West End....Bring your Bicycle you don't have to Drive anywhere!!