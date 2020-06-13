All apartments in Brooklyn
93 Sterling Place
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

93 Sterling Place

93 Sterling Place · (917) 453-2676
Location

93 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come live the Park Slope life at this duplex 3/4 bedroom at 93 Sterling Place, measuring approximately 1,800 square feet.

The top two floors of this 20 foot wide brownstone make up the apartment, with the first floor housing the living quarters. You will find a bright and airy open kitchen, which is connected to the dining room. 3 large windows overlook the Brooklyn backyards and let in a ton of light. The front of the house is where the living room is, spacious and bright there is plenty of room for many different furniture layouts. There is a small den off of the living room, which could be a small 4th bedroom, a cozy reading room, or anything you would like. In between the living room and dining room is a full bathroom, clean and white.

Up the stairs you will find the bedroom floor. There are two large bedroom, one in the front and one in back, a smaller bedroom in the front and a large laundry room in the back. The laundry room as a separate washer and dryer, lots of storage capacity and window overlooking the back of the house. There is another full bathroom in the middle of the floor, also clean and white with a tub shower.

NOTE: THE KITCHEN IS CURRENTLY BEING RENOVATED TO A MORE CONTEMPORARY STANDARD. PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. The top two floors of this 20 foot wide brownstone make up the apartment, with the first floor housing the living quarters. You will find a bright and airy open kitchen, which is connected to the dining room. 3 large windows overlook the Brooklyn backyards and let in a ton of light. The front of the house is where the living room is, spacious and bright there is plenty of room for many different furniture layouts. There is a small den off of the living room, which could be a small 4th bedroom, a cozy reading room, or anything you would like. In between the living room and dining room is a full bathroom, clean and white.

Up the stairs you will find the bedroom floor. There are two large bedroom, one in the front and one in back, a smaller bedroom in the front and a large laundry room in the back. The laundry room as a separate washer and dryer, lots of storage capacity and window overlooking the back of the house. There is another full bathroom in the middle of the floor, also clean and white with a tub shower.

Available October 1st, sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Sterling Place have any available units?
93 Sterling Place has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 93 Sterling Place currently offering any rent specials?
93 Sterling Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Sterling Place pet-friendly?
No, 93 Sterling Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 93 Sterling Place offer parking?
No, 93 Sterling Place does not offer parking.
Does 93 Sterling Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Sterling Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Sterling Place have a pool?
No, 93 Sterling Place does not have a pool.
Does 93 Sterling Place have accessible units?
No, 93 Sterling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Sterling Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 Sterling Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Sterling Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 Sterling Place does not have units with air conditioning.
