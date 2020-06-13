Amenities

Come live the Park Slope life at this duplex 3/4 bedroom at 93 Sterling Place, measuring approximately 1,800 square feet.



The top two floors of this 20 foot wide brownstone make up the apartment, with the first floor housing the living quarters. You will find a bright and airy open kitchen, which is connected to the dining room. 3 large windows overlook the Brooklyn backyards and let in a ton of light. The front of the house is where the living room is, spacious and bright there is plenty of room for many different furniture layouts. There is a small den off of the living room, which could be a small 4th bedroom, a cozy reading room, or anything you would like. In between the living room and dining room is a full bathroom, clean and white.



Up the stairs you will find the bedroom floor. There are two large bedroom, one in the front and one in back, a smaller bedroom in the front and a large laundry room in the back. The laundry room as a separate washer and dryer, lots of storage capacity and window overlooking the back of the house. There is another full bathroom in the middle of the floor, also clean and white with a tub shower.



