Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:38 AM

763 Jefferson Ave

763 Jefferson Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

763 Jefferson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,129

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
Available for occupancy in June of 2020; this is a modern, fully furnished, two bedroom apartment inside a pre-war Brooklyn, Bed Stuy brownstone, originally built in 1899. Its newly renovated large open concept kitchen/ living/ dining room space is perfect for ones private leisure or entertaining! The unit comes equipped with two (2) large suites, ample closet space, high-speed internet, three (3) High Definition (55 to 82) 4K Ultra Smart TVs w/ premium push of a button DirectTV and Netflix viewing on each. The unit also offers exposed brick, hardwood flooring, two (2) fire places, and a massive private courtyard space. Moreover, the outdoor area comes replete with a chefs style propane grill, outdoor dining, & evening-lighting. Conveniently situated on a gorgeous tree-lined block; the neighborhood is quiet, clean, safe, child friendly, & family orientated.

Located just blocks from the A Train (Utica Avenue), 15 minutes from Manhattan (Wall Street) and 10 minutes from Downtown Brooklyn with quick subway access (6 min. walk to the Utica Ave. A train/7 min. walk to the Gates Ave. J train).

The building is also just within walking distance to new grocery stores, fine restaurants, bars, and coffee shops such as the New Gourmet Market, Delhi Heights Restaurant, New Casablanca Restaurant & Bar, Saraghina, HealthWay, and Peaches.

High end renovations feature:
*2 Large Bedroom Suites
*3 HD 4K Ultra Smart TVs in each room
*Massive Private Courtyard
*Open/Closed Concept Kitchen
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Granite Counter Tops
*Hydroelectric Sauna Shower
*Personal Solo Steam Sauna
*Oak Wood Cabinets
*Recessed Lighting
*Exposed Brick
*Hardwood Floors
*Remote Light Ceiling Fans
*14,000 BTU A/C
*FREE High-Speed Internet/Netflix/Direct TV
*FREE GAS, HEAT, HOT WATER, ELECTRIC
*ALL YOUR HOUSING BILLS ARE COVERED!!!
3 month/ 6 month / 12 month options

ABOUT THIS LISTER

Lucky enough to call this property my home, this fully renovated Bedford Stuyvesant brownstone has brought my tenants a variety of wonders for over 10 years. As Dean of Student Affairs for the NYC Department of Education/ Landlord, the aim has always been to provide security & comfort, along top-notch customer service to my tenants and organization. Therefore if youre looking for a tranquil Brooklyn atmosphere in a terrific home & location, this could be ideal for you.
Until then, stay safe and be well...
Chad

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
763 Jefferson Ave has a unit available for $3,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 763 Jefferson Ave have?
Some of 763 Jefferson Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
763 Jefferson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 763 Jefferson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 763 Jefferson Ave offer parking?
No, 763 Jefferson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 763 Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 763 Jefferson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 Jefferson Ave have a pool?
No, 763 Jefferson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 763 Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 763 Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 763 Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 763 Jefferson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 763 Jefferson Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 763 Jefferson Ave has units with air conditioning.
