763 Jefferson Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard bbq/grill internet access sauna

Available for occupancy in June of 2020; this is a modern, fully furnished, two bedroom apartment inside a pre-war Brooklyn, Bed Stuy brownstone, originally built in 1899. Its newly renovated large open concept kitchen/ living/ dining room space is perfect for ones private leisure or entertaining! The unit comes equipped with two (2) large suites, ample closet space, high-speed internet, three (3) High Definition (55 to 82) 4K Ultra Smart TVs w/ premium push of a button DirectTV and Netflix viewing on each. The unit also offers exposed brick, hardwood flooring, two (2) fire places, and a massive private courtyard space. Moreover, the outdoor area comes replete with a chefs style propane grill, outdoor dining, & evening-lighting. Conveniently situated on a gorgeous tree-lined block; the neighborhood is quiet, clean, safe, child friendly, & family orientated.



Located just blocks from the A Train (Utica Avenue), 15 minutes from Manhattan (Wall Street) and 10 minutes from Downtown Brooklyn with quick subway access (6 min. walk to the Utica Ave. A train/7 min. walk to the Gates Ave. J train).



The building is also just within walking distance to new grocery stores, fine restaurants, bars, and coffee shops such as the New Gourmet Market, Delhi Heights Restaurant, New Casablanca Restaurant & Bar, Saraghina, HealthWay, and Peaches.



High end renovations feature:

*2 Large Bedroom Suites

*3 HD 4K Ultra Smart TVs in each room

*Massive Private Courtyard

*Open/Closed Concept Kitchen

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Granite Counter Tops

*Hydroelectric Sauna Shower

*Personal Solo Steam Sauna

*Oak Wood Cabinets

*Recessed Lighting

*Exposed Brick

*Hardwood Floors

*Remote Light Ceiling Fans

*14,000 BTU A/C

*FREE High-Speed Internet/Netflix/Direct TV

*FREE GAS, HEAT, HOT WATER, ELECTRIC

*ALL YOUR HOUSING BILLS ARE COVERED!!!

3 month/ 6 month / 12 month options



ABOUT THIS LISTER



Lucky enough to call this property my home, this fully renovated Bedford Stuyvesant brownstone has brought my tenants a variety of wonders for over 10 years. As Dean of Student Affairs for the NYC Department of Education/ Landlord, the aim has always been to provide security & comfort, along top-notch customer service to my tenants and organization. Therefore if youre looking for a tranquil Brooklyn atmosphere in a terrific home & location, this could be ideal for you.

Until then, stay safe and be well...

Chad