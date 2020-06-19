763 Jefferson Ave

Amenities
Available for occupancy in June of 2020; this is a modern, fully furnished, two bedroom apartment inside a pre-war Brooklyn, Bed Stuy brownstone, originally built in 1899. Its newly renovated large open concept kitchen/ living/ dining room space is perfect for ones private leisure or entertaining! The unit comes equipped with two (2) large suites, ample closet space, high-speed internet, three (3) High Definition (55 to 82) 4K Ultra Smart TVs w/ premium push of a button DirectTV and Netflix viewing on each. The unit also offers exposed brick, hardwood flooring, two (2) fire places, and a massive private courtyard space. Moreover, the outdoor area comes replete with a chefs style propane grill, outdoor dining, & evening-lighting. Conveniently situated on a gorgeous tree-lined block; the neighborhood is quiet, clean, safe, child friendly, & family orientated.
Located just blocks from the A Train (Utica Avenue), 15 minutes from Manhattan (Wall Street) and 10 minutes from Downtown Brooklyn with quick subway access (6 min. walk to the Utica Ave. A train/7 min. walk to the Gates Ave. J train).
The building is also just within walking distance to new grocery stores, fine restaurants, bars, and coffee shops such as the New Gourmet Market, Delhi Heights Restaurant, New Casablanca Restaurant & Bar, Saraghina, HealthWay, and Peaches.
High end renovations feature:
*2 Large Bedroom Suites
*3 HD 4K Ultra Smart TVs in each room
*Massive Private Courtyard
*Open/Closed Concept Kitchen
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Granite Counter Tops
*Hydroelectric Sauna Shower
*Personal Solo Steam Sauna
*Oak Wood Cabinets
*Recessed Lighting
*Exposed Brick
*Hardwood Floors
*Remote Light Ceiling Fans
*14,000 BTU A/C
*FREE High-Speed Internet/Netflix/Direct TV
*FREE GAS, HEAT, HOT WATER, ELECTRIC
*ALL YOUR HOUSING BILLS ARE COVERED!!!
3 month/ 6 month / 12 month options
ABOUT THIS LISTER
Lucky enough to call this property my home, this fully renovated Bedford Stuyvesant brownstone has brought my tenants a variety of wonders for over 10 years. As Dean of Student Affairs for the NYC Department of Education/ Landlord, the aim has always been to provide security & comfort, along top-notch customer service to my tenants and organization. Therefore if youre looking for a tranquil Brooklyn atmosphere in a terrific home & location, this could be ideal for you.
Until then, stay safe and be well...
Chad