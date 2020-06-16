All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
63 3rd Pl
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:18 PM

63 3rd Pl

63 3rd Place · (301) 346-5026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63 3rd Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4L · Avail. now

$3,712

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
Please enquire for a Virtual Tour or Floor Plan

One month free! ($3712 net, $4050 gross)

Welcome to 63 Third Place

63 Third Place is an incredible opportunity to enjoy the comforts of modern living and reside in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Brooklyn. Conveniently located in the heart of Carroll Gardens, enjoy all of the remarkable local highlights the neighborhood has to offer with close proximity to multiple subway transportation hubs, nearby parks, fitness centers, and plenty of restaurants, cafes and bars for every palette.

Experience all of the fine details and features each incredible home has to offer. This charming and completely redesigned four-story building comes fully equipped with a virtual doorman iDor intercom system, which interfaces right with your smartphone. Boasting newly renovated two-bedroom residences with ample natural light, brand-new appliances including an in-unit washer & dryer, contemporary finishes, and sleek design, 63 Third Place will make you feel right at home.

* Advertising net effective rent ($3712 net, $4050 gross). The landlord is offering one month free during a 12-month lease for new tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 3rd Pl have any available units?
63 3rd Pl has a unit available for $3,712 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 3rd Pl have?
Some of 63 3rd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 3rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
63 3rd Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 3rd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 63 3rd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 63 3rd Pl offer parking?
No, 63 3rd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 63 3rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 3rd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 3rd Pl have a pool?
No, 63 3rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 63 3rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 63 3rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 63 3rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 3rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 3rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 3rd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
