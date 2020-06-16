Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym

One month free! ($3712 net, $4050 gross)



Welcome to 63 Third Place



63 Third Place is an incredible opportunity to enjoy the comforts of modern living and reside in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Brooklyn. Conveniently located in the heart of Carroll Gardens, enjoy all of the remarkable local highlights the neighborhood has to offer with close proximity to multiple subway transportation hubs, nearby parks, fitness centers, and plenty of restaurants, cafes and bars for every palette.



Experience all of the fine details and features each incredible home has to offer. This charming and completely redesigned four-story building comes fully equipped with a virtual doorman iDor intercom system, which interfaces right with your smartphone. Boasting newly renovated two-bedroom residences with ample natural light, brand-new appliances including an in-unit washer & dryer, contemporary finishes, and sleek design, 63 Third Place will make you feel right at home.



* Advertising net effective rent ($3712 net, $4050 gross). The landlord is offering one month free during a 12-month lease for new tenants.