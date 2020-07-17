623 Baltic Street

Amenities

This floor-through one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment in on the second floor of a Park Slope townhouse. The 812 SF unit features hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings. The kitchen features ample cabinet space. The bedroom has a huge closet and gets plenty of light since it is south facing. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. The apartment is available now. The building is conveniently located, minutes to Atlantic Terminal & Barclay Center and virtually every train in the city (2,3,4,5,N,Q,R,C,G,B,D, and LIRR). The apartment is just a few minutes from BAM, Whole Foods and Trader Joes, Target, independent bookstores, great restaurants, movie theaters and Chelsea Piers Brooklyn. Contact me for a tour.