Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

623 Baltic Street

623 Baltic Street · (718) 501-8908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

623 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
media room
This floor-through one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment in on the second floor of a Park Slope townhouse. The 812 SF unit features hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings. The kitchen features ample cabinet space. The bedroom has a huge closet and gets plenty of light since it is south facing. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. The apartment is available now. The building is conveniently located, minutes to Atlantic Terminal & Barclay Center and virtually every train in the city (2,3,4,5,N,Q,R,C,G,B,D, and LIRR). The apartment is just a few minutes from BAM, Whole Foods and Trader Joes, Target, independent bookstores, great restaurants, movie theaters and Chelsea Piers Brooklyn. Contact me for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Baltic Street have any available units?
623 Baltic Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 623 Baltic Street currently offering any rent specials?
623 Baltic Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Baltic Street pet-friendly?
No, 623 Baltic Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 623 Baltic Street offer parking?
No, 623 Baltic Street does not offer parking.
Does 623 Baltic Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Baltic Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Baltic Street have a pool?
No, 623 Baltic Street does not have a pool.
Does 623 Baltic Street have accessible units?
No, 623 Baltic Street does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Baltic Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Baltic Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Baltic Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 Baltic Street does not have units with air conditioning.
