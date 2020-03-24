590 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

Apartment will be painted, floors will be polished and bathroom will be upgraded.



Great two bedroom located on Franklin av in Crown Heights. The apartment gets amazing light all throughout. It is located on the second floor of a brownstone. The kitchen opens up into the living room. The living room easily fits an L shaped couch, an entertainment center and 6 person table. The two bedrooms are located in the back of the apartment, through a hallway that has 2 storage areas. One of the bedrooms fits a queen size bed, furniture and has a double closet. The second room easily fits a full size bed, dresser and has a double closet. The bathroom has a tub. Contact me now, this beauty will not last.