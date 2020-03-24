All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

590 Franklin Avenue

590 Franklin Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

590 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Apartment will be painted, floors will be polished and bathroom will be upgraded.

Great two bedroom located on Franklin av in Crown Heights. The apartment gets amazing light all throughout. It is located on the second floor of a brownstone. The kitchen opens up into the living room. The living room easily fits an L shaped couch, an entertainment center and 6 person table. The two bedrooms are located in the back of the apartment, through a hallway that has 2 storage areas. One of the bedrooms fits a queen size bed, furniture and has a double closet. The second room easily fits a full size bed, dresser and has a double closet. The bathroom has a tub. Contact me now, this beauty will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
590 Franklin Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 590 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
590 Franklin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 590 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 590 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 590 Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 590 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 590 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 590 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 590 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 590 Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 590 Franklin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
