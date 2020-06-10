570 Westminster Road

Amenities

in the heart of Ditmas park

Stunning prewar building one of our neighborhoods most sought after residences

Beautifully maintained

A canopied entrance brings you into a gorgeous art deco lobby with stained glass windows patterned terrazzo floors and crystal sconces ..24 hour doorman..

Take the elevator up to your floor and enter a gracious foyer with original hardwood floors ,2 deep closest and enough room for a personal study

Step into your completely renovated eat in windowed kitchen with stainless Bosch appliances, ( including dishwasher) 6 Burner gas stove and Full size Fridge ( Summit)

enjoy hearing the birds sing watching the sun set while you dine..

The hallway offers another deep closet perfect for linens and next to the fully renovated windowed

bathroom with a Kholer deep tub and Kholer pedestal sink

deco style patterned floor and while subway tiles complete the serenity this offers

and the living/bedroom itself light streaming through and enough room to have a separate bedroom and living/social space

You can easily put a shoji screen a movable wall or keep as one room ...Options are there

There is beautiful outdoor space truly one of the loveliest gardens very user friendly with benches and tables seasonal plants and flowers that graciously winds around the building feeling like an oasis in Brooklyn

laundry on the first floor

this is a pet friendly building

and pets are welcome upon approval

please no smoking in the apt



Great transportation

3 blocks to the B/Q trains at Newkirk Plaza

35 minutes to Union Sq 6 minutes to Brighton Beach ( sometimes you just need to breath in that salt water air !



Milk and Honey right on the corner

quick bike ride to Prospect Park

so many shops, cafes, music venues retail yoga horseback riding

We have it all!



First OH will be this Wednesday evening 5:45-7pm

but private viewings are also welcomed



Please note Full Broker fee applies