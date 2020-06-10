All apartments in Brooklyn
570 Westminster Road
570 Westminster Road

570 Westminster Road · (435) 770-5807
Location

570 Westminster Road, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Flatbush

Price and availability

Studio

Unit C-2 · Avail. now

$2,075

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
yoga
Welcome to your new bright and sunny home located at one of the most sought-after buildings in Ditmas Park. Large studio on the 3rd floor with separate eat-in kitchen and 3 large closets that lives more like a 1 bedroom apartment. Enter into a foyer that faces a sunny kitchen, featuring white cabinets, stainless steel Bosch cooking range, Bosch dishwasher and gorgeous tiles throughout. Bathroom has subway tiles, vintage-style sink & fixtures, Kohler bathtub and open wood shelving. Living/sleeping area has two large windows that gets plenty of sunlight flooding into the apartment throughout the day. The living/sleeping area can accommodate a king size bed and complete living room set up.

570 Westminster Road has an Art Deco lobby, 24/7 security, live-in super, common garden, children's playroom, bike storage and laundry room on-site. Attached to the building is the popular neighborhood caf, Milk & Honey, and pizza restaurant Brooklyn Grounds. Within walking distance are train station (B/Q at Newkirk Ave.) supermarkets, pharmacy and all your favorite spots along Cortelyou Road. Short bike ride or stroll to Prospect Park. Please note: Pets are on a case by case basis.,Beautiful oversized studio apt ( can easily be convertible one bedroom)
in the heart of Ditmas park
Stunning prewar building one of our neighborhoods most sought after residences
Beautifully maintained
A canopied entrance brings you into a gorgeous art deco lobby with stained glass windows patterned terrazzo floors and crystal sconces ..24 hour doorman..
Take the elevator up to your floor and enter a gracious foyer with original hardwood floors ,2 deep closest and enough room for a personal study
Step into your completely renovated eat in windowed kitchen with stainless Bosch appliances, ( including dishwasher) 6 Burner gas stove and Full size Fridge ( Summit)
enjoy hearing the birds sing watching the sun set while you dine..
The hallway offers another deep closet perfect for linens and next to the fully renovated windowed
bathroom with a Kholer deep tub and Kholer pedestal sink
deco style patterned floor and while subway tiles complete the serenity this offers
and the living/bedroom itself light streaming through and enough room to have a separate bedroom and living/social space
You can easily put a shoji screen a movable wall or keep as one room ...Options are there
There is beautiful outdoor space truly one of the loveliest gardens very user friendly with benches and tables seasonal plants and flowers that graciously winds around the building feeling like an oasis in Brooklyn
laundry on the first floor
this is a pet friendly building
and pets are welcome upon approval
please no smoking in the apt

Great transportation
3 blocks to the B/Q trains at Newkirk Plaza
35 minutes to Union Sq 6 minutes to Brighton Beach ( sometimes you just need to breath in that salt water air !

Milk and Honey right on the corner
quick bike ride to Prospect Park
so many shops, cafes, music venues retail yoga horseback riding
We have it all!

First OH will be this Wednesday evening 5:45-7pm
but private viewings are also welcomed

Please note Full Broker fee applies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Westminster Road have any available units?
570 Westminster Road has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 570 Westminster Road have?
Some of 570 Westminster Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 Westminster Road currently offering any rent specials?
570 Westminster Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Westminster Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 570 Westminster Road is pet friendly.
Does 570 Westminster Road offer parking?
No, 570 Westminster Road does not offer parking.
Does 570 Westminster Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 Westminster Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Westminster Road have a pool?
No, 570 Westminster Road does not have a pool.
Does 570 Westminster Road have accessible units?
No, 570 Westminster Road does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Westminster Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 Westminster Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 570 Westminster Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 570 Westminster Road does not have units with air conditioning.
