519 8th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

This is 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit available in the heart of Park Slope!



Newly renovated with hard oak floors throughout the unit. Kitchen including hardwood cabinetry, counter tops and white appliances with dishwasher. New tiled bathrooms features sink base, tubs and toilets. Unit also has a washer/dryer for your convenience.



You'll be living near all of the best eateries, shops and boutiques in Brooklyn. Live only 1 1/2 blocks from the F/G trains at the 7th Avenue station, the B67/B69 bus lines and the R train at 4th Avenue.



Pets OK

Guarantors OK.