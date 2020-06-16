All apartments in Brooklyn
519 8th Street
519 8th Street

Location

519 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit available in the heart of Park Slope!

Newly renovated with hard oak floors throughout the unit. Kitchen including hardwood cabinetry, counter tops and white appliances with dishwasher. New tiled bathrooms features sink base, tubs and toilets. Unit also has a washer/dryer for your convenience.

You'll be living near all of the best eateries, shops and boutiques in Brooklyn. Live only 1 1/2 blocks from the F/G trains at the 7th Avenue station, the B67/B69 bus lines and the R train at 4th Avenue.

Pets OK
Guarantors OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 8th Street have any available units?
519 8th Street has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 519 8th Street have?
Some of 519 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
519 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 519 8th Street offer parking?
No, 519 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 519 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 8th Street have a pool?
No, 519 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 519 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 519 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 519 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
