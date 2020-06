Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit for rent available April 1st. This sun-flooded apartment, with a PRIVATE GARDEN has been fully renovated and features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, in-unit WASHER and DRYER, and charming exposed brick throughout the apartment.



Best of all, located two blocks from the 2 and 5 Subway and close to Prospect Park!