Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

437 1st Street

437 1st Street · (732) 259-6495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

437 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming, bright and sunny 1BR, is available for immediate move-in and allows pets! Enter into the open concept living room with bright, south facing bay window.The kitchen has been completely renovated with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and breakfast bar with granite counter tops. Living room features newly refinished hardwood floors and charming decorative fireplace and exposed brick. Hallway leading to the bedroom features a full wall of closets. Prime Park Slope Location, close proximity to Prospect Park and equidistant to 2,3,B, Q, F and G trains. Do not miss this rare opportunity to live in one of Brooklyn's best neighborhoods. Pets allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 1st Street have any available units?
437 1st Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 437 1st Street have?
Some of 437 1st Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
437 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 437 1st Street offer parking?
No, 437 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 437 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 1st Street have a pool?
No, 437 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 437 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 437 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 437 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 437 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 437 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
