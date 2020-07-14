437 1st Street

Amenities
This charming, bright and sunny 1BR, is available for immediate move-in and allows pets! Enter into the open concept living room with bright, south facing bay window.The kitchen has been completely renovated with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and breakfast bar with granite counter tops. Living room features newly refinished hardwood floors and charming decorative fireplace and exposed brick. Hallway leading to the bedroom features a full wall of closets. Prime Park Slope Location, close proximity to Prospect Park and equidistant to 2,3,B, Q, F and G trains. Do not miss this rare opportunity to live in one of Brooklyn's best neighborhoods. Pets allowed!