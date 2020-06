Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Broker FEE****



BEAUTIFUL - Completely renovated 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath. Living \ Dining room. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Available by May 15 or Earlier. Walking distance to Saratoga Train Station, Brookdale Hospital, Starbuck, Dunkin Donuts and Subway's

Applicant must earn at least $77,000.00 a year (Individual or Combined) Have a Good Credit History.



No Onsite Laundry, No PETS, No Parking - Street Parking only.