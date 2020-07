Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel gym bike storage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym bike storage

24 unit boutique building situated near Prospect Park and nestled between two quiet tree-lined blocks offering a modern and sleek take on Brooklyn living.Residents enjoy amenities that include a furnished roof deck with Prospect Park and NYC skyline views, gym and bicycle storage.You'll find direct access to Prospect Park an array of restaurants, cafes, and a short walk to the B and Q trains station at Parkside Avenue.This unit has an open layout withIn-unit LaundryDishwasherStainless Steel AppliancesVideo IntercomPrivate Balcony