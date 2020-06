Amenities

Beautiful sun drenched 1 bedroom unit in 4 family home. Large bedroom currently fits a queen , 2 dresser & 2 chests. so lots of room . @ windows in bedroom so there is lots of light. wood floors with high ceilings plus eat in kitchen with a dining pass through. Lots of closet . Just steps from the F train at Church ave. close to all needs from super market, Laundry etc. Available Aug 1