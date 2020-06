Amenities

Medical Office For Lease in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn NY 11235.



This excellent medical office is located in Sheepshead Bay, area of Manhattan Beach. Such office is totaling in 900 Sq. Ft. of space and situated in one story building where it extends throughout the entire building area. It's comprised of the waiting area, 3 examination rooms, the restroom, and kitchenette. Equipped with Central Air-Conditioning. Parking is available for 2 cars. Client pays commission.