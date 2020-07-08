293 Stuyvesant Avenue

Amenities
Oversized 3 bedroom PLUS HOME OFFICE on a beautiful, tree-lined Stuyvesant Ave! This pre-war building boasts 8 gut-renovated units. The eat-in kitchen features full size, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and microwave. The apartment includes exquisite decorative mantles, bay windows, and hardwood floors throughout. Large bedrooms and a home office make this apartment a great deal! Pets allowed on a case by case basis with deposit. Heat and hot water included. Available for immediate occupancy.
Please note: No entry will be allowed for in-person showings without required DOS form filled out, and a mask/face covering. Thank you!,This pre war town house features several gut renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances(microwave and dishwashe)granite counter tops , hardwood floors. Some apartments are bathed with natural light and has plenty of space. The townhouse is perfectly sitauted on a quiet tree lined block and only minutes from transportation with the A AND C trains. Enjoy the shopping venues on Fulton street or try Peaches on lewis avenue a short distance away. You will not be disappointed.