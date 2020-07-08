293 Stuyvesant Avenue

Amenities

Oversized 3 bedroom PLUS HOME OFFICE on a beautiful, tree-lined Stuyvesant Ave! This pre-war building boasts 8 gut-renovated units. The eat-in kitchen features full size, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and microwave. The apartment includes exquisite decorative mantles, bay windows, and hardwood floors throughout. Large bedrooms and a home office make this apartment a great deal! Pets allowed on a case by case basis with deposit. Heat and hot water included. Available for immediate occupancy.



Please note: No entry will be allowed for in-person showings without required DOS form filled out, and a mask/face covering. Thank you!