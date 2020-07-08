All apartments in Brooklyn
293 Stuyvesant Avenue

293 Stuyvesant Avenue · (718) 483-6755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

293 Stuyvesant Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-L · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Oversized 3 bedroom PLUS HOME OFFICE on a beautiful, tree-lined Stuyvesant Ave! This pre-war building boasts 8 gut-renovated units. The eat-in kitchen features full size, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and microwave. The apartment includes exquisite decorative mantles, bay windows, and hardwood floors throughout. Large bedrooms and a home office make this apartment a great deal! Pets allowed on a case by case basis with deposit. Heat and hot water included. Available for immediate occupancy.

Please note: No entry will be allowed for in-person showings without required DOS form filled out, and a mask/face covering. Thank you!,This pre war town house features several gut renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances(microwave and dishwashe)granite counter tops , hardwood floors. Some apartments are bathed with natural light and has plenty of space. The townhouse is perfectly sitauted on a quiet tree lined block and only minutes from transportation with the A AND C trains. Enjoy the shopping venues on Fulton street or try Peaches on lewis avenue a short distance away. You will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Stuyvesant Avenue have any available units?
293 Stuyvesant Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 293 Stuyvesant Avenue have?
Some of 293 Stuyvesant Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 Stuyvesant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
293 Stuyvesant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Stuyvesant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 293 Stuyvesant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 293 Stuyvesant Avenue offer parking?
No, 293 Stuyvesant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 293 Stuyvesant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 Stuyvesant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Stuyvesant Avenue have a pool?
No, 293 Stuyvesant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 293 Stuyvesant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 293 Stuyvesant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Stuyvesant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 293 Stuyvesant Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 293 Stuyvesant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 293 Stuyvesant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
