267 6th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

267 6th Street

267 6th Street · (718) 974-1232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

267 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$3,969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
*** Ask the leasing agent about how you can rent this apartment with zero up-front costs AND have moving costs covered! ***

Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** The Landmark Park Slope * Spacious, 2BD/1BA with Floor-To-Ceiling Windows, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer in a Luxury Doorman Building with Roof Deck, Lounge, and Fitness Center **

Welcome to The Landmark. These homes reflect a contemporary way of life and have been designed to accommodate discerning lifestyles. Each apartment has been planned with a gracious eye and fitted with top quality finishes including floor-to-ceiling windows in the large living rooms, hardwood floors throughout, and spacious bathrooms. The gourmet Chefs kitchen boasts sprawling counters and tons of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, microwave, and dishwasher. Nearly every home features sweeping views and in-unit washer/dryers.

Building amenities include a doorman and concierge, roof deck with stunning views, residents lounge, and fitness center. Conveniently located near transportation with the R, F and G trains just down the street. Surrounded by restaurants, coffee shops, a farmers market, shopping, nightlife, and even a Whole Foods around the corner! Net effective pricing is listed. Photos are of a similar unit in the building.,** Park Slope - The Landmark ** Large 2BD with Floor-To-Ceiling Windows with Views, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-In Closet and Washer/Dryer in a Luxury Doorman Building with Roof Deck, Lounge, and Fitness Center ** Welcome to The Landmark. These two-bedroom homes reflect a contemporary way of life and have been designed to accommodate discerning lifestyles. Each apartment has been planned with a gracious eye and fitted with top quality finishes including floor-to-ceiling windows in the large living rooms, massive king-sized bedrooms, sprawling hardwood floors throughout, and spacious bathrooms. The gourmet Chef's kitchen boasts sprawling counters, tons of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, microwave, and dishwasher. Nearly every home features sweeping views, walk-in closets and in-unit washer/dryers. Building amenities include a doorman and concierge, roof deck with stunning views, residents lounge, and fitness center. Conveniently located near transportation with the R, F and G trains just down the street. Surrounded by restaurants, coffee shops, a farmers market, shopping, nightlife, and even a Whole Foods around the corner! Net Effective Pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 6th Street have any available units?
267 6th Street has a unit available for $3,969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 267 6th Street have?
Some of 267 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
267 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 267 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 267 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 267 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 267 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 267 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 6th Street have a pool?
No, 267 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 267 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 267 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 267 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 267 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 267 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
