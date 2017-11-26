267 6th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge doorman gym parking garage

*** Ask the leasing agent about how you can rent this apartment with zero up-front costs AND have moving costs covered! ***



Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!



** The Landmark Park Slope * Spacious, 2BD/1BA with Floor-To-Ceiling Windows, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer in a Luxury Doorman Building with Roof Deck, Lounge, and Fitness Center **



Welcome to The Landmark. These homes reflect a contemporary way of life and have been designed to accommodate discerning lifestyles. Each apartment has been planned with a gracious eye and fitted with top quality finishes including floor-to-ceiling windows in the large living rooms, hardwood floors throughout, and spacious bathrooms. The gourmet Chefs kitchen boasts sprawling counters and tons of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, microwave, and dishwasher. Nearly every home features sweeping views and in-unit washer/dryers.



