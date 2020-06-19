All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
209 WILSON AVENUE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

209 WILSON AVENUE

209 Wilson Avenue · (917) 746-8536
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bright, private & unfurnished 1 Bedroom apt with only a shared kitchen, right in the heart of the new brooklyn hotspot of Bushwick.

A GREAT APT FOR WORKING FROM HOME!

The apt has its own entrance, own foyer area, own Bedroom and own bathroom, and ONLY shares the fully equipped, CENTRAL kitchen. The layout is different than most as there is 1 other mirror image apartment on the other side of the kitchen.
The apt has dimmer switches throughout, The main room has a lot of room, and the foyer/reading room has a built in bench/couch.

The neighborhood is flourishing these days (WHEN not in pandemic) and has gourmet restaurants, groceries, vintage stores, a large park, laundromat, bars etc.. all within a few blocks (a lot still open, a brand new grocery store 1 block away). The apt is off both the L and M trains (Dekalb Ave / Central ave), the L is a 7 minute walk, the M is a 5 minute walk.

This apartment Sublet 1 year starting June 16th

Utilities are separate per month divided between the two separate apartments

Looking for Single occupancy only . Sorry no pets are not welcome.

Please call/text email to view this lovely apartment.
===Ref:707916=== (rev 25)

No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 WILSON AVENUE have any available units?
209 WILSON AVENUE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 209 WILSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
209 WILSON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 WILSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 209 WILSON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 209 WILSON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 209 WILSON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 209 WILSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 WILSON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 WILSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 209 WILSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 209 WILSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 209 WILSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 209 WILSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 WILSON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 WILSON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 WILSON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
