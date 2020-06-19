209 WILSON AVENUE

Amenities

Bright, private & unfurnished 1 Bedroom apt with only a shared kitchen, right in the heart of the new brooklyn hotspot of Bushwick.



A GREAT APT FOR WORKING FROM HOME!



The apt has its own entrance, own foyer area, own Bedroom and own bathroom, and ONLY shares the fully equipped, CENTRAL kitchen. The layout is different than most as there is 1 other mirror image apartment on the other side of the kitchen.

The apt has dimmer switches throughout, The main room has a lot of room, and the foyer/reading room has a built in bench/couch.



The neighborhood is flourishing these days (WHEN not in pandemic) and has gourmet restaurants, groceries, vintage stores, a large park, laundromat, bars etc.. all within a few blocks (a lot still open, a brand new grocery store 1 block away). The apt is off both the L and M trains (Dekalb Ave / Central ave), the L is a 7 minute walk, the M is a 5 minute walk.



This apartment Sublet 1 year starting June 16th



Utilities are separate per month divided between the two separate apartments



Looking for Single occupancy only . Sorry no pets are not welcome.



Please call/text email to view this lovely apartment.

