Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 AM

180 5th Avenue

180 5th Avenue · (646) 462-0226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
OVERSIZED (Approx 550+ sq ft / 51 sq meters)Sunny Studio Prime Park Slope Location. Three large windows in the living room and kitchen fills the space with natural sunlight.2nd Floor apartment (walk up)The windowed kitchen is sectioned off, breakfast bar, ample cabinetry and counter space with dishwasher and ample kitchen storage. The living room is large and sunny and there is a recently installed Air Conditioning/ Heating system for your convenience. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment.Exposed brick with a fireplace.Nook for bed (queen). (that is not a murphy bed)two large closets and overhead additional storage.Set in the midst of Park Slope's vibrant 5th Avenue: bars and restaurants, you are a block over from the R at Union or make your way up 5th ave to Atlantic Terminal-Barclays Center home to the LIRR, 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, Q, R and W trains.Dont forget to Enjoy Prospect Park!Contact Exclusive Listing AgentUpcoming Improvements prior to move in:Washer/ Dryer installed in kitchen. (IN UNIT!)Renovated bathtub tiles and bathroom floorRemoval of old gas heating unit (beneath television in photos)New on-demand water heaterOwnership covers water expenseTenant handles electric/ gas/ cable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 5th Avenue have any available units?
180 5th Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 180 5th Avenue have?
Some of 180 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
180 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 180 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 180 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 180 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 180 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 180 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 180 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 180 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 180 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 180 5th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
