180 5th Avenue

OVERSIZED (Approx 550+ sq ft / 51 sq meters)Sunny Studio Prime Park Slope Location. Three large windows in the living room and kitchen fills the space with natural sunlight.2nd Floor apartment (walk up)The windowed kitchen is sectioned off, breakfast bar, ample cabinetry and counter space with dishwasher and ample kitchen storage. The living room is large and sunny and there is a recently installed Air Conditioning/ Heating system for your convenience. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment.Exposed brick with a fireplace.Nook for bed (queen). (that is not a murphy bed)two large closets and overhead additional storage.Set in the midst of Park Slope's vibrant 5th Avenue: bars and restaurants, you are a block over from the R at Union or make your way up 5th ave to Atlantic Terminal-Barclays Center home to the LIRR, 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, Q, R and W trains.Dont forget to Enjoy Prospect Park!Contact Exclusive Listing AgentUpcoming Improvements prior to move in:Washer/ Dryer installed in kitchen. (IN UNIT!)Renovated bathtub tiles and bathroom floorRemoval of old gas heating unit (beneath television in photos)New on-demand water heaterOwnership covers water expenseTenant handles electric/ gas/ cable