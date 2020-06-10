All apartments in Brooklyn
149 Halsey Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

149 Halsey Street

149 Halsey Street · (917) 402-0763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

149 Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Spacious and flooded with light, this two bedroom, one bath apartment has a great deal to offer! This top floor apartment is flooded with light, open windowed separate kitchen, hard wood floors in the living room and bedrooms, oversized windows, Southern & Northern exposures and original decorative fireplace! Conveniently situated blocks to Bed-Stuy destinations such as Peaches, Eugene's, Saraghina, Oaxaca, the Bedford YMCA and subways! Sorry, no pets! Don't miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Halsey Street have any available units?
149 Halsey Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 149 Halsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
149 Halsey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Halsey Street pet-friendly?
No, 149 Halsey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 149 Halsey Street offer parking?
No, 149 Halsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 149 Halsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Halsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Halsey Street have a pool?
No, 149 Halsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 149 Halsey Street have accessible units?
No, 149 Halsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Halsey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Halsey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Halsey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Halsey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
