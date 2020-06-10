149 Halsey Street

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Spacious and flooded with light, this two bedroom, one bath apartment has a great deal to offer! This top floor apartment is flooded with light, open windowed separate kitchen, hard wood floors in the living room and bedrooms, oversized windows, Southern & Northern exposures and original decorative fireplace! Conveniently situated blocks to Bed-Stuy destinations such as Peaches, Eugene's, Saraghina, Oaxaca, the Bedford YMCA and subways! Sorry, no pets! Don't miss this great opportunity!