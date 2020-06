Amenities

Live right across the street from Prospect Park in this spacious top floor studio. The living area has hardwood floors with recessed lighting throughout the unit. The renovated windowed kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, stone countertops and lovely wood cabinetry. Windowed bath with white tile and pedestal sink. Great closet space and central air conditioning. Easy access to an amazing roof deck with panoramic views of Brooklyn and Manhattan is only one more flight above you. Laundry room and bike storage in the building. F/G trains 1 block away on 9th Street.