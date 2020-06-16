All apartments in Brooklyn
130 Fenimore Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:32 PM

130 Fenimore Street

130 Fenimore St · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Fenimore St, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-K · Avail. now

$1,483

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
rent controlled
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
rent controlled
This rent-stabilized studio will be ready for you in June! It features an entry foyer with one closet, a built-in book shelf, and room for a small table or desk. The main room has a second closet, and room for distinct living and sleeping areas. The kitchen has a window and good cabinet space. The renovated bathroom is also windowed, with a tub/shower and medicine chest.

The building is one of the finest in the neighborhood (I live here, so I know it!). It features elevators, a brand-new card-operated laundry room (no more saving those quarters!), a live-in super and two full-time porters. It was built in 1941, the golden age of apartment building construction in Flatbush, when room sizes were generous and closets plentiful.

The apartment is vacant and ready to go. Absolutely no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Fenimore Street have any available units?
130 Fenimore Street has a unit available for $1,483 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Fenimore Street have?
Some of 130 Fenimore Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Fenimore Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 Fenimore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Fenimore Street pet-friendly?
No, 130 Fenimore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 130 Fenimore Street offer parking?
No, 130 Fenimore Street does not offer parking.
Does 130 Fenimore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Fenimore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Fenimore Street have a pool?
No, 130 Fenimore Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 Fenimore Street have accessible units?
No, 130 Fenimore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Fenimore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Fenimore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Fenimore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Fenimore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
