130 Fenimore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry rent controlled

This rent-stabilized studio will be ready for you in June! It features an entry foyer with one closet, a built-in book shelf, and room for a small table or desk. The main room has a second closet, and room for distinct living and sleeping areas. The kitchen has a window and good cabinet space. The renovated bathroom is also windowed, with a tub/shower and medicine chest.



The building is one of the finest in the neighborhood (I live here, so I know it!). It features elevators, a brand-new card-operated laundry room (no more saving those quarters!), a live-in super and two full-time porters. It was built in 1941, the golden age of apartment building construction in Flatbush, when room sizes were generous and closets plentiful.



The apartment is vacant and ready to go. Absolutely no pets.