All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1155 Ocean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1155 Ocean Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

1155 Ocean Avenue

1155 Ocean Avenue · (718) 765-3738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Flatbush
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1155 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6CD · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
media room
Does your heart crave more space? Well look no further. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment has approximately 1400 sqft of space waiting for you to call it home. Situated on the top floor of an elevator building; apartment 6CD is a cleverly combined double unit with a spacious and quiet living area facing the rear of the building. There is a window right above the kitchen sink which brings great natural light into your culinary expanse. The cheery open kitchen could easily fit a butcher block or island. The pantry is large enough to store a bounty of dry-goods from Costco. With ample granite counter space you could make a memorable holiday feast, when you are able to socialize once again. Bonus-there is an in-unit washer/dryer tucked in under the counter. The ample closet space begins with a large coat closet in the entryway and the walk-in closet in the master bedroom is large enough to fit your clothing for all 4 seasons, and still have room to spare. With an en suite bath, the master bedroom could comprise another living area complete with a king-sized bed. Both bathrooms are windowed. The building boasts a meticulously maintained garden on either side of the entrance, a video intercom buzzer, a bright cozy lobby and a super, live-in super.Ocean Avenue borders two historic Brooklyn neighborhoods. To the West you have Ditmas Park with the famed Restaurants and shopping on Courtelyou Road; and due East you will find such treasures as Brooklyn College and Target shopping center. A short distance to the North is the recently restored Kings Theater. The B & Q trains at Newkirk Plaza and the 2/5 trains at Flatbush Avenue are all great modes of public transport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
1155 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1155 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 1155 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Ocean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1155 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1155 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Ocean Avenue offers parking.
Does 1155 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 1155 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1155 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1155 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1155 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1155 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1155 Ocean Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity