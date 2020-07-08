1155 Ocean Avenue

Amenities
Does your heart crave more space? Well look no further. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment has approximately 1400 sqft of space waiting for you to call it home. Situated on the top floor of an elevator building; apartment 6CD is a cleverly combined double unit with a spacious and quiet living area facing the rear of the building. There is a window right above the kitchen sink which brings great natural light into your culinary expanse. The cheery open kitchen could easily fit a butcher block or island. The pantry is large enough to store a bounty of dry-goods from Costco. With ample granite counter space you could make a memorable holiday feast, when you are able to socialize once again. Bonus-there is an in-unit washer/dryer tucked in under the counter. The ample closet space begins with a large coat closet in the entryway and the walk-in closet in the master bedroom is large enough to fit your clothing for all 4 seasons, and still have room to spare. With an en suite bath, the master bedroom could comprise another living area complete with a king-sized bed. Both bathrooms are windowed. The building boasts a meticulously maintained garden on either side of the entrance, a video intercom buzzer, a bright cozy lobby and a super, live-in super.Ocean Avenue borders two historic Brooklyn neighborhoods. To the West you have Ditmas Park with the famed Restaurants and shopping on Courtelyou Road; and due East you will find such treasures as Brooklyn College and Target shopping center. A short distance to the North is the recently restored Kings Theater. The B & Q trains at Newkirk Plaza and the 2/5 trains at Flatbush Avenue are all great modes of public transport.