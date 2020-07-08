1155 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage lobby media room

Does your heart crave more space? Well look no further. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment has approximately 1400 sqft of space waiting for you to call it home. Situated on the top floor of an elevator building; apartment 6CD is a cleverly combined double unit with a spacious and quiet living area facing the rear of the building. There is a window right above the kitchen sink which brings great natural light into your culinary expanse. The cheery open kitchen could easily fit a butcher block or island. The pantry is large enough to store a bounty of dry-goods from Costco. With ample granite counter space you could make a memorable holiday feast, when you are able to socialize once again. Bonus-there is an in-unit washer/dryer tucked in under the counter. The ample closet space begins with a large coat closet in the entryway and the walk-in closet in the master bedroom is large enough to fit your clothing for all 4 seasons, and still have room to spare. With an en suite bath, the master bedroom could comprise another living area complete with a king-sized bed. Both bathrooms are windowed. The building boasts a meticulously maintained garden on either side of the entrance, a video intercom buzzer, a bright cozy lobby and a super, live-in super.Ocean Avenue borders two historic Brooklyn neighborhoods. To the West you have Ditmas Park with the famed Restaurants and shopping on Courtelyou Road; and due East you will find such treasures as Brooklyn College and Target shopping center. A short distance to the North is the recently restored Kings Theater. The B & Q trains at Newkirk Plaza and the 2/5 trains at Flatbush Avenue are all great modes of public transport.