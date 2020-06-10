1149 Bedford Avenue

Amenities

2 beds, 2 baths, and 2 balconies in Bed Stuy. This modern apartment has lots of space with a very large living room and bedrooms. The designer kitchen has caesarstone countertops with Bertazzoni range, Bloomberg fridge, and dishwasher. With wide plank oak flooring throughout, lots of closet space. There are 2 bathrooms, split heating/cooling systems, and washer/dryer in the apartment. This building is only a few years old and features elevator, common roof deck, bike storage and video intercom. Great Bed Stuy location near the A, C, and G trains.