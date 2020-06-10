All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:13 AM

1149 Bedford Avenue

1149 Bedford Avenue · (646) 637-6377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1149 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
2 beds, 2 baths, and 2 balconies in Bed Stuy. This modern apartment has lots of space with a very large living room and bedrooms. The designer kitchen has caesarstone countertops with Bertazzoni range, Bloomberg fridge, and dishwasher. With wide plank oak flooring throughout, lots of closet space. There are 2 bathrooms, split heating/cooling systems, and washer/dryer in the apartment. This building is only a few years old and features elevator, common roof deck, bike storage and video intercom. Great Bed Stuy location near the A, C, and G trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
1149 Bedford Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1149 Bedford Avenue have?
Some of 1149 Bedford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1149 Bedford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1149 Bedford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1149 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1149 Bedford Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1149 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1149 Bedford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1149 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1149 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1149 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1149 Bedford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1149 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1149 Bedford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
