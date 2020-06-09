All apartments in Brooklyn
1131 President Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

1131 President Street

1131 President Street · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1131 President Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Complete Virtual Experience: see, apply and rent safely!CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOUR/SHOWING ( VIDEO AVAILABLE )This is a really spacious 3 bedroom!!!!All 3 bedrooms can easily fit a queen size bed plus furnitureAll bedrooms have windows and closetsSpacious living room/dining room space2nd floor walk upGreat location in Crown Heights, next to many shops, restaurants, bars and stores.Close to Prospect Park and the Brooklyn Museum2 & 5 train only 1 block away on Presidnet StreetThis apartment is currently being Gut-Renovated, you will have brand new stainless steel appliances, modern tiled bathroom, new floors, walls and ceiling. Gorgeous Apartment!!!! skyline14704

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 President Street have any available units?
1131 President Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1131 President Street have?
Some of 1131 President Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 President Street currently offering any rent specials?
1131 President Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 President Street pet-friendly?
No, 1131 President Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1131 President Street offer parking?
No, 1131 President Street does not offer parking.
Does 1131 President Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 President Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 President Street have a pool?
No, 1131 President Street does not have a pool.
Does 1131 President Street have accessible units?
No, 1131 President Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 President Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 President Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 President Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 President Street does not have units with air conditioning.
