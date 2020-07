Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator

Spacious three bedroom residence in Kensington, located in an elevator building on the same block as the F/G trains. This space features sprawling, evenly sized bedrooms, open layout kitchen and living room, and lots of natural light deep in the interior. Hardwood floors throughout all rooms, dishwasher, laundry in the building. Heat and hot water are included in rent. File photos of a comparable unit in the building. This will not last, so call today!