1001 Lincoln Place

A lovely LARGE, SUNNY 2 BEDROOM, 1 bathroom Unit in a beautiful , Clean , Pre- War Building, amazing ceiling HEIGHTS, , newly renovated unit, with new WOOD floors, Incredible Closet space, and more Closet space, new bathroom that is TILED, new big windows, that allow for constant light. The Unit has a Separate living room, lovely kitchen , a unique beautiful unit that has it all and more. You are close to transportation on Kingston ave,which is a short walk from the unit, you will enjoy diverse restaurants, bars, museums, including the Brooklyn museum on Eastern Parkway and the main museum, you will be close to the Botanical Garden., Space, fun, Joy, surroundings, and centrally located, live here, because it is worth it.