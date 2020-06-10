All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
1001 Lincoln Place
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:19 PM

1001 Lincoln Place

1001 Lincoln Place · (718) 422-2553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 C · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A lovely LARGE, SUNNY 2 BEDROOM, 1 bathroom Unit in a beautiful , Clean , Pre- War Building, amazing ceiling HEIGHTS, , newly renovated unit, with new WOOD floors, Incredible Closet space, and more Closet space, new bathroom that is TILED, new big windows, that allow for constant light. The Unit has a Separate living room, lovely kitchen , a unique beautiful unit that has it all and more. You are close to transportation on Kingston ave,which is a short walk from the unit, you will enjoy diverse restaurants, bars, museums, including the Brooklyn museum on Eastern Parkway and the main museum, you will be close to the Botanical Garden., Space, fun, Joy, surroundings, and centrally located, live here, because it is worth it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Lincoln Place have any available units?
1001 Lincoln Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1001 Lincoln Place currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Lincoln Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Lincoln Place pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Lincoln Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1001 Lincoln Place offer parking?
No, 1001 Lincoln Place does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Lincoln Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Lincoln Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Lincoln Place have a pool?
No, 1001 Lincoln Place does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Lincoln Place have accessible units?
No, 1001 Lincoln Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Lincoln Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Lincoln Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Lincoln Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Lincoln Place does not have units with air conditioning.
