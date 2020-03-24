10 Montieth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge courtyard dog park doorman gym game room on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub yoga

Welcome to the Rheingold, a luxury Bushwick rental building of the L and JM trains!Apartment Features-High ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, flooded with natural sunlight-2nd floor apartment-Hardwood flooring and soaking tub-Wireless Bluetooth surround system with built in speakers in the kitchen/living dining areas.-New kitchen with brand name stainless steel appliances, dish washer, microwave and granite counter top-Lots of closet space and slow close cabinetryOther Details- Lease term Feb 15 2019 - Nov 1 2020 (Negotiable)- On the same floor as the gym and massive laundry room- All utilities included except electric- Unit faces towards the quiet courtyard of the building. - FREE basic amenities package includes full featured gym, rooftop with grills/bar, commons spaces, access to game room. Gym includes all machines / squat rack.* 5 minute walk to Morgan (L Train) and Flushing Ave (JM Trains).Building amenities:-24/7 Doorman & concierge service, fitness center with climbing wall and squash court, cinema room, furnished roof top,-court yard with landscaping , business center with conferences room and apple computers, spa-yoga room, game room, dog run, laundry facilities, cold storage, kids room, bike storage, massage room, package room, pet grooming,-parking garage, music & photo studio, business center.-Pet friendly (no deposit or extra fees)