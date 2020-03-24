10 Montieth Street

Amenities
Welcome to the Rheingold, a luxury Bushwick rental building of the L and JM trains!Apartment Features-High ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, flooded with natural sunlight-2nd floor apartment-Hardwood flooring and soaking tub-Wireless Bluetooth surround system with built in speakers in the kitchen/living dining areas.-New kitchen with brand name stainless steel appliances, dish washer, microwave and granite counter top-Lots of closet space and slow close cabinetryOther Details- Lease term Feb 15 2019 - Nov 1 2020 (Negotiable)- On the same floor as the gym and massive laundry room- All utilities included except electric- Unit faces towards the quiet courtyard of the building. - FREE basic amenities package includes full featured gym, rooftop with grills/bar, commons spaces, access to game room. Gym includes all machines / squat rack.* 5 minute walk to Morgan (L Train) and Flushing Ave (JM Trains).Building amenities:-24/7 Doorman & concierge service, fitness center with climbing wall and squash court, cinema room, furnished roof top,-court yard with landscaping , business center with conferences room and apple computers, spa-yoga room, game room, dog run, laundry facilities, cold storage, kids room, bike storage, massage room, package room, pet grooming,-parking garage, music & photo studio, business center.-Pet friendly (no deposit or extra fees)