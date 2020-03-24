All apartments in Brooklyn
10 Montieth Street

10 Montieth Street · (212) 408-1620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Montieth Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
courtyard
dog park
doorman
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
yoga
Welcome to the Rheingold, a luxury Bushwick rental building of the L and JM trains!Apartment Features-High ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, flooded with natural sunlight-2nd floor apartment-Hardwood flooring and soaking tub-Wireless Bluetooth surround system with built in speakers in the kitchen/living dining areas.-New kitchen with brand name stainless steel appliances, dish washer, microwave and granite counter top-Lots of closet space and slow close cabinetryOther Details- Lease term Feb 15 2019 - Nov 1 2020 (Negotiable)- On the same floor as the gym and massive laundry room- All utilities included except electric- Unit faces towards the quiet courtyard of the building. - FREE basic amenities package includes full featured gym, rooftop with grills/bar, commons spaces, access to game room. Gym includes all machines / squat rack.* 5 minute walk to Morgan (L Train) and Flushing Ave (JM Trains).Building amenities:-24/7 Doorman & concierge service, fitness center with climbing wall and squash court, cinema room, furnished roof top,-court yard with landscaping , business center with conferences room and apple computers, spa-yoga room, game room, dog run, laundry facilities, cold storage, kids room, bike storage, massage room, package room, pet grooming,-parking garage, music & photo studio, business center.-Pet friendly (no deposit or extra fees)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Montieth Street have any available units?
10 Montieth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 10 Montieth Street have?
Some of 10 Montieth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Montieth Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Montieth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Montieth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Montieth Street is pet friendly.
Does 10 Montieth Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Montieth Street does offer parking.
Does 10 Montieth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Montieth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Montieth Street have a pool?
No, 10 Montieth Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Montieth Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Montieth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Montieth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Montieth Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Montieth Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Montieth Street has units with air conditioning.
