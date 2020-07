Amenities

NETHERLAND TERRACE is a meticulously maintained 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condominium located one block off Johnson Avenue in the Spuyten Duyvil * Riverdale section of the Bronx just one block west of Johnson Avenue and a short distance from the #1 subway at 231st Street.



Located on the 6th floor of an elevator building, 6A is flooded with Western light in every room. The apartment features an open kitchen-living floor plan with two balconies off the living room and master bedroom. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and there is ample storage throughout the apartment. Recent renovations include new flooring in the master bedroom, new closet doors and a brand new refrigerator. The building provides laundry in the basement. Showings by appointment.