916 Summit Ave.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

You have to see this massive apartment to fully appreciate the sheer size of it. It stretches the entire length of the building almost 85 feet long with a private terrace in the center. It features a extra large living area with separate dining area off the open kitchen, a massive wall of closets plus a gigantic master suite with huge walk in closet. To make it feel even larger the space features 8.5 foot ceilings in the front of the unit and almost 10 feet tall in the rear portion.The space features pristine strip hardwood floors throughout with custom woodwork. The kitchen was just updated with brand new gas stove, range hood and new dishwasher and new counter tops.Plus the building features FREE laundry for tenants and just a short walk over to Yankee Stadium or the bus right down the street.BEDROOM- XL easily fits a king set, walk-in closet with on suite FULL bath.BEDROOM- L easily fits a Queen set, window treatments, HVAC unit.BEDROOM- L easily fits a Queen set, window treatments, HVAC unit.LIVING- Easily fits a sectional sofa, coffee table, window treatments, HVAC unit.KITCHEN- Fully equipped, modern kitchen cabinets, tile flooring.BATHROOM- Mosaic tiling, very easy to maintain, modern, clean, mirrored medicine cabinet.More closets than you've ever seen! anchornyc1131469