All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 916 Summit Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
916 Summit Ave.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 9:00 PM

916 Summit Ave.

916 Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Highbridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

916 Summit Avenue, Bronx, NY 10452
Highbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You have to see this massive apartment to fully appreciate the sheer size of it. It stretches the entire length of the building almost 85 feet long with a private terrace in the center. It features a extra large living area with separate dining area off the open kitchen, a massive wall of closets plus a gigantic master suite with huge walk in closet. To make it feel even larger the space features 8.5 foot ceilings in the front of the unit and almost 10 feet tall in the rear portion.The space features pristine strip hardwood floors throughout with custom woodwork. The kitchen was just updated with brand new gas stove, range hood and new dishwasher and new counter tops.Plus the building features FREE laundry for tenants and just a short walk over to Yankee Stadium or the bus right down the street.BEDROOM- XL easily fits a king set, walk-in closet with on suite FULL bath.BEDROOM- L easily fits a Queen set, window treatments, HVAC unit.BEDROOM- L easily fits a Queen set, window treatments, HVAC unit.LIVING- Easily fits a sectional sofa, coffee table, window treatments, HVAC unit.KITCHEN- Fully equipped, modern kitchen cabinets, tile flooring.BATHROOM- Mosaic tiling, very easy to maintain, modern, clean, mirrored medicine cabinet.More closets than you've ever seen! anchornyc1131469

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Summit Ave. have any available units?
916 Summit Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 916 Summit Ave. have?
Some of 916 Summit Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Summit Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
916 Summit Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Summit Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 916 Summit Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 916 Summit Ave. offer parking?
No, 916 Summit Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 916 Summit Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Summit Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Summit Ave. have a pool?
No, 916 Summit Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 916 Summit Ave. have accessible units?
No, 916 Summit Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Summit Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Summit Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Summit Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 916 Summit Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College