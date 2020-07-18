All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 840 Manida Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
840 Manida Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

840 Manida Street

840 Manida Street · (917) 327-7870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

840 Manida Street, Bronx, NY 10474
Hunts Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
SPACIOUS and Completely Renovated 3 BEDROOM APT for RENT in a 2 Family Brown Stone home in the South Bronx. Bright and Sunny Living Rooms, Large KITCHEN, Plenty of cabinets & Counter Space.Can fit a dining table for 6. BRAND NEW Hardwood Floors Throughout the Apartment BRAND NEW BATHROOM, HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT. 1st Floor Apt With Tons Of natural Light , #6 Train Stop is Hunts Point. Close to Buses & Subway Close to Shopping, Pharmacy, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Coffee Shop,Places of Worship

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Manida Street have any available units?
840 Manida Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 840 Manida Street have?
Some of 840 Manida Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Manida Street currently offering any rent specials?
840 Manida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Manida Street pet-friendly?
No, 840 Manida Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 840 Manida Street offer parking?
No, 840 Manida Street does not offer parking.
Does 840 Manida Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Manida Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Manida Street have a pool?
No, 840 Manida Street does not have a pool.
Does 840 Manida Street have accessible units?
No, 840 Manida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Manida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Manida Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Manida Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 Manida Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 840 Manida Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GaragesBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham Manor
Fleetwood Concourse VillageRiverdale
Pelham ParkwayPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity