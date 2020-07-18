840 Manida Street

Amenities

SPACIOUS and Completely Renovated 3 BEDROOM APT for RENT in a 2 Family Brown Stone home in the South Bronx. Bright and Sunny Living Rooms, Large KITCHEN, Plenty of cabinets & Counter Space.Can fit a dining table for 6. BRAND NEW Hardwood Floors Throughout the Apartment BRAND NEW BATHROOM, HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT. 1st Floor Apt With Tons Of natural Light , #6 Train Stop is Hunts Point. Close to Buses & Subway Close to Shopping, Pharmacy, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Coffee Shop,Places of Worship