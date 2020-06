Amenities

LOW FEE!I have for you a MASSIVE, gut-renovated, king-sized 1 bedroom in a well maintained elevator, laundry building. This sun-drenched masterpiece comes with tons of space both in the living room and bedroom, located on a quiet street. It also contains, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample closet space.Call TODAY before this unit is GONE! bond1615168