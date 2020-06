6200 Riverdale Avenue

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

RIVERDALE Prime LOCATION * * BEAUTIFUL LARGE-STUNNING ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT NORTH RIVERDALE WALKING DISTANCE TO TRANSPORTATION-VAN COURTLAND PARK -GREAT BUILDING PRIME NEIGHBORHOOD ELEVATOR AND LAUNDRY*THIS UNITS FEATURES :SEPARATED NEW KITCHENSPACIOUS LIVING ROOMWOODEN FLOORSGREAT SUN LIGHTAMPLE CLOSETSLAUNDRY & ELEVATORNICE BUILDINGSTEPS TO TRANSPORTATIONIncome required 40 xX the rent and Credit over 650 AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY WE HAVE TONS OF LISTINGS THROUGH OUT BRONX AND UPTOWN MANHATTAN APPOINTMENTS EVERY DAY AVAILABLE NOW* Beautiful one bedroom apartment Must see inmediately Rent now* ,,,,,,AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY..Great locationAVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Bruma1070