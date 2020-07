Amenities

Location Location Location. This beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath unit is located in the desired Riverdale area of the Bronx. The apartment is in a two family private house. This lovely unit features Hardwood floors, Great natural light, Recently renovated kitchens and baths, Freshly painted, brick fire place with closet space. Unit features side deck for barbecuing. Owner pays Heat and hot water. Tenant only pays gas and electric.