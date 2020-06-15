All apartments in Bronx
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

5912 Spencer Avenue

5912 Spencer Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5912 Spencer Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
stainless steel
Top floor, 3 Bedroom, 1.5 baths of a multi-family home in the heart of North Riverdale. Spacious living space and dining area. Free laundry room usage and access to the backyard. Close to restaurants and shops Mosholu Avenue as well as Riverdale Avenue,3 Bedroom, 2 bath in North Riverdale with stainless steel appliances, large living space & dining area. spacious bedrooms, laundry use available, quiet street, close to all ,won't last!!! This Apartment includes a gargage parking space and driveway use. Also, includes free laundry and backyard use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Spencer Avenue have any available units?
5912 Spencer Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5912 Spencer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Spencer Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Spencer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5912 Spencer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 5912 Spencer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5912 Spencer Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5912 Spencer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Spencer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Spencer Avenue have a pool?
No, 5912 Spencer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5912 Spencer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5912 Spencer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Spencer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5912 Spencer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5912 Spencer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5912 Spencer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
