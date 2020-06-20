All apartments in Bronx
459 East 135th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

459 East 135th Street

459 East 135th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

459 East 135th Street, Bronx, NY 10454
North New York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
You will absolutely fall in love with this magnificent 4 Bed home complete with WASHER/DRYER!!

- Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances
- Microwave & Dishwasher included!
- Spacious rooms fit Queen-size beds!
- Large built-in closets in each bedroom!
- Recessed Lighting!
- Full modern Bathroom!
- Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout!
- In-unit Washer/Dryer!!
- Tons of sunlight!
- Heat, hot water included!

AMENITIES
Includes Laundry in Unit, Microwave and Dishwasher- Gym in Building, Roof Deck, 2 Full Bathrooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 East 135th Street have any available units?
459 East 135th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 459 East 135th Street have?
Some of 459 East 135th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 East 135th Street currently offering any rent specials?
459 East 135th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 East 135th Street pet-friendly?
No, 459 East 135th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 459 East 135th Street offer parking?
No, 459 East 135th Street does not offer parking.
Does 459 East 135th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 459 East 135th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 East 135th Street have a pool?
No, 459 East 135th Street does not have a pool.
Does 459 East 135th Street have accessible units?
No, 459 East 135th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 459 East 135th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 East 135th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 459 East 135th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 East 135th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
