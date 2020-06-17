446 W 259th Street

Amenities

No Board Approval, Gorgeous Duplex In North Riverdale 4 BRs, 2 Baths W/Easy Access To The Surrounding Community. Newly Renovated Rental Has 2 Spacious Liv Rms, 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Front Porch & Large Backyard Patio Great For Entertaining Guests! Basement Is Ground Level & Has A Separate Entrance. Windowed Kitchen W/SS Appl, Lots Of Cabinets & Laundry In Unit. Recessed Lights, Fans & Brick Wall Ascents. Steps Away From SAR Private School, PS 81 School, Parks. Walk To The Local Community On Riverdale Avenue, Private Schools Fieldstone, Riverdale Country, Horace Mann. Located In Very Convenient Area Near Public Transportation, Express & Local Buses, Subway 1, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, Wave Hill And Houses Of Worship. Just 10 Minute Walk To The Metro North Riverdale Train Station - 24 Min Ride To Grand Central. Easy Access To Major Highways Henry Hudson Rt. 9A & Major Deegan Expy Rt. 87. Only 10 Min Drive To George Washington Bridge. Credit Check & Rental Application Required.