Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

446 W 259th Street

446 West 259th Street · (917) 637-0161
Location

446 West 259th Street, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit Duplex · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
No Board Approval, Gorgeous Duplex In North Riverdale 4 BRs, 2 Baths W/Easy Access To The Surrounding Community. Newly Renovated Rental Has 2 Spacious Liv Rms, 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Front Porch & Large Backyard Patio Great For Entertaining Guests! Basement Is Ground Level & Has A Separate Entrance. Windowed Kitchen W/SS Appl, Lots Of Cabinets & Laundry In Unit. Recessed Lights, Fans & Brick Wall Ascents. Steps Away From SAR Private School, PS 81 School, Parks. Walk To The Local Community On Riverdale Avenue, Private Schools Fieldstone, Riverdale Country, Horace Mann. Located In Very Convenient Area Near Public Transportation, Express & Local Buses, Subway 1, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, Wave Hill And Houses Of Worship. Just 10 Minute Walk To The Metro North Riverdale Train Station - 24 Min Ride To Grand Central. Easy Access To Major Highways Henry Hudson Rt. 9A & Major Deegan Expy Rt. 87. Only 10 Min Drive To George Washington Bridge. Credit Check & Rental Application Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 W 259th Street have any available units?
446 W 259th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 446 W 259th Street have?
Some of 446 W 259th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 W 259th Street currently offering any rent specials?
446 W 259th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 W 259th Street pet-friendly?
No, 446 W 259th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 446 W 259th Street offer parking?
Yes, 446 W 259th Street does offer parking.
Does 446 W 259th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 446 W 259th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 W 259th Street have a pool?
No, 446 W 259th Street does not have a pool.
Does 446 W 259th Street have accessible units?
No, 446 W 259th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 446 W 259th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 W 259th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 446 W 259th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 446 W 259th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
