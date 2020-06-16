All apartments in Bronx
4455 douglas avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

4455 douglas avenue

4455 Douglas Avenue · (212) 368-4902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4455 Douglas Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
lobby
tennis court
This is an exceptional two bedroom/convertible three bedroom apartment. Located in the Hayden-on-the-Hudson, a luxury full service building, situated in a cul-de-sac. It has a fitness room, pool, children's play room, laundry, garage and 24 hour attended lobby. The apartment has floor to ceiling windows in each room, seasonal views of the Hudson River, Palisade (NJ) and south, west and northern exposure. You have access from the living room and the master bedroom to the terrace. Upon entering this sunny, open and spacious apartment you forget that you are only 15 minutes from Manhattan. The sensational sunsets in the evening are absolutely wonderful from each room. This apartment is for rent and/or for sale asking $1,200,000.00.The apartment has handsome wood floors, panels of windows (approximately 4.5" high), entry foyer and ample closets. The living room is large. The pass through kitchen has been renovated and has stainless steel appliances, a dining counter and ample counter and storage. Adjacent to the kitchen is a gracious formal dining room with a pantry. A long hallway separates the living area. It has a marble bathroom with white marble tiles and glass fixtures and a custom oak walk-in-You can control the room temperature in the apartment, as it has forced air conditioning and heat. closet. The oversized master bedroom has a bathroom ensuite. It is the largest bedroom in the building. This unit is unique. The large second bedroom has good closet space.You can control the room temperature in the apartment, as it has forced air conditioning and heat.The Hayden-on-Hudson, is known for its modern architectural design and established reputation for exceptional service. The staff is known for for their professionalism. The building is pet friendly and the doormen are very out going and have "doggie" treats at the desk. . The seasonal swimming pool overlooks the Hudson River. The design of the deck, potted flowers and plants, white canvas lounge chairs and umbrellas lends to a Mediterrean feel. This is the only building that has private tennis courts.Transportation is accessible to the #1 subway, bus stops to the Metro North jitney, MTA local and Express buses, shopping and gyms. The Riverdale and Johnson Avenue shopping streets, gyms, library, parks, P.S 24 elementary, trendy and fast food restaurants, Starbucks, public tennis courts etc are five minutes away by car and/or walking. MANAR16771

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 douglas avenue have any available units?
4455 douglas avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 4455 douglas avenue have?
Some of 4455 douglas avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 douglas avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4455 douglas avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 douglas avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4455 douglas avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4455 douglas avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4455 douglas avenue does offer parking.
Does 4455 douglas avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4455 douglas avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 douglas avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4455 douglas avenue has a pool.
Does 4455 douglas avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 4455 douglas avenue has accessible units.
Does 4455 douglas avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4455 douglas avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4455 douglas avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4455 douglas avenue has units with air conditioning.
