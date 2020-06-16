4455 douglas avenue

Amenities

This is an exceptional two bedroom/convertible three bedroom apartment. Located in the Hayden-on-the-Hudson, a luxury full service building, situated in a cul-de-sac. It has a fitness room, pool, children's play room, laundry, garage and 24 hour attended lobby. The apartment has floor to ceiling windows in each room, seasonal views of the Hudson River, Palisade (NJ) and south, west and northern exposure. You have access from the living room and the master bedroom to the terrace. Upon entering this sunny, open and spacious apartment you forget that you are only 15 minutes from Manhattan. The sensational sunsets in the evening are absolutely wonderful from each room. This apartment is for rent and/or for sale asking $1,200,000.00.The apartment has handsome wood floors, panels of windows (approximately 4.5" high), entry foyer and ample closets. The living room is large. The pass through kitchen has been renovated and has stainless steel appliances, a dining counter and ample counter and storage. Adjacent to the kitchen is a gracious formal dining room with a pantry. A long hallway separates the living area. It has a marble bathroom with white marble tiles and glass fixtures and a custom oak walk-in-You can control the room temperature in the apartment, as it has forced air conditioning and heat. closet. The oversized master bedroom has a bathroom ensuite. It is the largest bedroom in the building. This unit is unique. The large second bedroom has good closet space.You can control the room temperature in the apartment, as it has forced air conditioning and heat.The Hayden-on-Hudson, is known for its modern architectural design and established reputation for exceptional service. The staff is known for for their professionalism. The building is pet friendly and the doormen are very out going and have "doggie" treats at the desk. . The seasonal swimming pool overlooks the Hudson River. The design of the deck, potted flowers and plants, white canvas lounge chairs and umbrellas lends to a Mediterrean feel. This is the only building that has private tennis courts.Transportation is accessible to the #1 subway, bus stops to the Metro North jitney, MTA local and Express buses, shopping and gyms. The Riverdale and Johnson Avenue shopping streets, gyms, library, parks, P.S 24 elementary, trendy and fast food restaurants, Starbucks, public tennis courts etc are five minutes away by car and/or walking. MANAR16771