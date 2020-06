Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

*REQUEST A VIRTUAL TOUR*BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN PRIME WOODLAWN HEIGHTS!! * VERY SPACIOUS! * LAUNDRY AND ELEVATOR IN BUILDING!* PRIME WOODLAWN HEIGHTS LOCATION!Apartment features:-Large living/dining area-ample closet space-Great size bedroom-Nice kitchen-elevator building-Laundry in buildingCONCESSIONS:* Free parking for 6 month!!!! Outdoor parking garage.* Parking usually available for $80 a month.Applicants must have a combined income of 40x the monthly rent and 650+ credit for each applicant!Guarantors are welcome, the guarantor must have income approx. 80x the monthly rent and very good credit!