Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

4243 Gunther Avenue

4243 Gunther Avenue · (914) 723-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4243 Gunther Avenue, Bronx, NY 10466
Wakefield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful completely renovated brick house apartment, with a huge backyard equipped with an in-ground swimming pool ready to entertain family and friends!!! Located in the Wakefield area. This gem has a spectacular duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Beautiful hard wood floors, formal dining room decorated with modern light fixtures. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hard wood cabinets. The landlord will pay water and heat tenant will pay Electric. Close to Major Deagon, Bronx River Parkway, Trains and Metro North.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4243 Gunther Avenue have any available units?
4243 Gunther Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4243 Gunther Avenue have?
Some of 4243 Gunther Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4243 Gunther Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4243 Gunther Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4243 Gunther Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4243 Gunther Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 4243 Gunther Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4243 Gunther Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4243 Gunther Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4243 Gunther Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4243 Gunther Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4243 Gunther Avenue has a pool.
Does 4243 Gunther Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4243 Gunther Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4243 Gunther Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4243 Gunther Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4243 Gunther Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4243 Gunther Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
