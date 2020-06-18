4243 Gunther Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Beautiful completely renovated brick house apartment, with a huge backyard equipped with an in-ground swimming pool ready to entertain family and friends!!! Located in the Wakefield area. This gem has a spectacular duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Beautiful hard wood floors, formal dining room decorated with modern light fixtures. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hard wood cabinets. The landlord will pay water and heat tenant will pay Electric. Close to Major Deagon, Bronx River Parkway, Trains and Metro North.