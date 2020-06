Amenities

Located moments from the Throgs Neck Bridge and steps to public transportation. This beautiful 1 bedroom offers a king size bedroom with western light. The kitchen is an eat-in with lots of cabinets to store your things and lots of space for a nice big table. Hardwood flooring throughout the entire apartment. The living room fits a large sectional and faces east. Utilities included in the rent save on your monthly expenses.