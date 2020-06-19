All apartments in Bronx
4 Fordham Hill Oval
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

4 Fordham Hill Oval

4 Fordham Hill Oval · (718) 697-6800
Location

4 Fordham Hill Oval, Bronx, NY 10468
University Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 9E · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
elevator
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Studio coop apartment for rent in the Fordham section of the Bronx. This rental is located within the prestigious Fordham Hill Oval complex which offers 24-hour security, onsite management, communal laundry rooms, and a mail/package room. The unit includes all utilities and is equipped with hardwood floors throughout, 2 closets, a galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinets including a pantry, and windows that span the entire living room allowing for a bright and open space. Coop board approval required! Sorry, no dogs allowed! Close to 1/4/B/D/Metro-North trains as well as the x12/xM3 buses. Walking distance to parks, River Plaza, Fordham shopping district, supermarkets, places of worship, and restaurants. Move-in fees and application fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4 Fordham Hill Oval have any available units?
4 Fordham Hill Oval has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Fordham Hill Oval have?
Some of 4 Fordham Hill Oval's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Fordham Hill Oval currently offering any rent specials?
4 Fordham Hill Oval isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Fordham Hill Oval pet-friendly?
No, 4 Fordham Hill Oval is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 4 Fordham Hill Oval offer parking?
Yes, 4 Fordham Hill Oval does offer parking.
Does 4 Fordham Hill Oval have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Fordham Hill Oval does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Fordham Hill Oval have a pool?
No, 4 Fordham Hill Oval does not have a pool.
Does 4 Fordham Hill Oval have accessible units?
No, 4 Fordham Hill Oval does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Fordham Hill Oval have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Fordham Hill Oval does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Fordham Hill Oval have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Fordham Hill Oval does not have units with air conditioning.

