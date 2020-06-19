4 Fordham Hill Oval.

Amenities

Studio coop apartment for rent in the Fordham section of the Bronx. This rental is located within the prestigious Fordham Hill Oval complex which offers 24-hour security, onsite management, communal laundry rooms, and a mail/package room. The unit includes all utilities and is equipped with hardwood floors throughout, 2 closets, a galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinets including a pantry, and windows that span the entire living room allowing for a bright and open space. Coop board approval required! Sorry, no dogs allowed! Close to 1/4/B/D/Metro-North trains as well as the x12/xM3 buses. Walking distance to parks, River Plaza, Fordham shopping district, supermarkets, places of worship, and restaurants. Move-in fees and application fees apply.