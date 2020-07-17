All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 3817 Review Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
3817 Review Place
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

3817 Review Place

3817 Review Place · (845) 928-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3817 Review Place, Bronx, NY 10463
Kingsbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
Heat, Hot Water, Gas & Electric included in this pet-friendly, spacious & bright apartment in a lovely, two-family house, located in the Kingsbridge/Riverdale section of the Bronx. Location could not be more convenient with the #1 subway line less than 2 blocks away, within walking distance to express buses, 2 blocks from Manhattan College & Van Cortlandt Park with access to hiking trails, a running track, playgrounds, basketball courts, swimming pool, golf course & more! Apartment features 1250 sq ft with a large living room/dining area, spacious kitchen, 3 sizable bedrooms, plus an extra room which can be used as an office, den, or guest room. Walking distance to BJs Wholesale Club, Staples, Marshalls, Target, & numerous bars & restaurants. Don t delay on this one! Landlord requires full application, excellent credit report & score, background check, proof of salary & employment. Tenant must agree to pay a service fee for broker s services & sign a Broker Service Fee Agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Review Place have any available units?
3817 Review Place has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3817 Review Place have?
Some of 3817 Review Place's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Review Place currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Review Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Review Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 Review Place is pet friendly.
Does 3817 Review Place offer parking?
No, 3817 Review Place does not offer parking.
Does 3817 Review Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Review Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Review Place have a pool?
Yes, 3817 Review Place has a pool.
Does 3817 Review Place have accessible units?
No, 3817 Review Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Review Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 Review Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3817 Review Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3817 Review Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3817 Review Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GaragesBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham Manor
Fleetwood Concourse VillageRiverdale
Pelham ParkwayPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity