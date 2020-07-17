3817 Review Place

Amenities
Heat, Hot Water, Gas & Electric included in this pet-friendly, spacious & bright apartment in a lovely, two-family house, located in the Kingsbridge/Riverdale section of the Bronx. Location could not be more convenient with the #1 subway line less than 2 blocks away, within walking distance to express buses, 2 blocks from Manhattan College & Van Cortlandt Park with access to hiking trails, a running track, playgrounds, basketball courts, swimming pool, golf course & more! Apartment features 1250 sq ft with a large living room/dining area, spacious kitchen, 3 sizable bedrooms, plus an extra room which can be used as an office, den, or guest room. Walking distance to BJs Wholesale Club, Staples, Marshalls, Target, & numerous bars & restaurants. Don t delay on this one! Landlord requires full application, excellent credit report & score, background check, proof of salary & employment. Tenant must agree to pay a service fee for broker s services & sign a Broker Service Fee Agreement.