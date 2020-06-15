All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 3660 Waldo avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
3660 Waldo avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

3660 Waldo avenue

3660 Waldo Avenue · (212) 729-8151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3660 Waldo Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463
Kingsbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
JUMBO 2 bed/ 1 bath right in the center of Riverdale in gorgeous 'Condo style' building!Just STEPS to Manhattan College campus!Replace your security deposit and go deposit free with Rhino.*OWNER PAYS HALF THE BROKER FEE*STUDENTS WELCOMECALL TO SCHEDULE IMMEDIATE VIEWING!!!1,2,3 BEDROOMS AVAILABLE!!! I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN THE BUILDING!!!Call to schedule IMMEDIATE viewing!Apartment Boast:-Spacious and large bedrooms-Condo feel unit-Ample closet space-Gym/Laundry-Sun drenched unit-Open concept layout-Super on site-Income 40x the rent with good credit a must!-Shuttle to Montefiore daily-Step from the 1 Train-Perfect for students!Walking distance to all shops, parks, schools, and transportation you need!Located steps from Manhattan college and the 1 trainVan Cortland park, Gaelic park, and much more!Call to schedule IMMEDIATE viewing! Bruma1061

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 Waldo avenue have any available units?
3660 Waldo avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 3660 Waldo avenue have?
Some of 3660 Waldo avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 Waldo avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3660 Waldo avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 Waldo avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3660 Waldo avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3660 Waldo avenue offer parking?
No, 3660 Waldo avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3660 Waldo avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3660 Waldo avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 Waldo avenue have a pool?
No, 3660 Waldo avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3660 Waldo avenue have accessible units?
No, 3660 Waldo avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 Waldo avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3660 Waldo avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3660 Waldo avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3660 Waldo avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3660 Waldo avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity