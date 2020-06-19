All apartments in Bronx
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

3644 Tibbett Avenue

3644 Tibbett Avenue · (347) 686-0825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3644 Tibbett Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463
Kingsbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
A one of a kind 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in a multi family home in the Riverdale/Kingsbridge area. This unit has a terrace and is close to the 1 train, shops, store, parks, bus and much more. Call me to view this unit right away before is too late. ****( 24 hour notice to show ) click on the website for virtual tour of unit. You can apply right away if you like what you see. Email or call for application. ALL OOAKB&F INC LISTINGS HAVE A VIRTUAL TOUR, JUST CLICK ON THE WEBSITE AND APPLY RIGHT AWAY CLICK ON WEBSITE FOR 3D VIRTUAL TOUR OF ACTUAL UNIT NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 Tibbett Avenue have any available units?
3644 Tibbett Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3644 Tibbett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3644 Tibbett Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 Tibbett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3644 Tibbett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3644 Tibbett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3644 Tibbett Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3644 Tibbett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3644 Tibbett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 Tibbett Avenue have a pool?
No, 3644 Tibbett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3644 Tibbett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3644 Tibbett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 Tibbett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3644 Tibbett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3644 Tibbett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3644 Tibbett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
