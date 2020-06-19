3644 Tibbett Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

A one of a kind 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in a multi family home in the Riverdale/Kingsbridge area. This unit has a terrace and is close to the 1 train, shops, store, parks, bus and much more. Call me to view this unit right away before is too late. ****( 24 hour notice to show ) click on the website for virtual tour of unit. You can apply right away if you like what you see. Email or call for application. ALL OOAKB&F INC LISTINGS HAVE A VIRTUAL TOUR, JUST CLICK ON THE WEBSITE AND APPLY RIGHT AWAY CLICK ON WEBSITE FOR 3D VIRTUAL TOUR OF ACTUAL UNIT NOW