Bronx, NY
3640 Johnson Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

3640 Johnson Avenue

3640 Johnson Avenue · (917) 709-1491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3640 Johnson Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely true two bedroom one bathroom with hardwood floors throughout. Ample closet space. The kitchen has granite counter tops. Bathroom was recently renovated. This building has a live in superintendent, laundry facility on site, and indoor garage for fee. This location is close to great restaurants, supermarket, pharmacy, banks, and there is also, Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts down the block. City commuters has a multitude of options for public transportation. You have BX7, BxM1, BxM2 and the number 1 train near by. Please contact Dumitru Babu at 917.400.5432 to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Johnson Avenue have any available units?
3640 Johnson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 3640 Johnson Avenue have?
Some of 3640 Johnson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 Johnson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Johnson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Johnson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3640 Johnson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3640 Johnson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3640 Johnson Avenue offers parking.
Does 3640 Johnson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 Johnson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Johnson Avenue have a pool?
No, 3640 Johnson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3640 Johnson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3640 Johnson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Johnson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 Johnson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3640 Johnson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3640 Johnson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
