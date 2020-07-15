3640 Johnson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely true two bedroom one bathroom with hardwood floors throughout. Ample closet space. The kitchen has granite counter tops. Bathroom was recently renovated. This building has a live in superintendent, laundry facility on site, and indoor garage for fee. This location is close to great restaurants, supermarket, pharmacy, banks, and there is also, Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts down the block. City commuters has a multitude of options for public transportation. You have BX7, BxM1, BxM2 and the number 1 train near by. Please contact Dumitru Babu at 917.400.5432 to schedule a viewing.