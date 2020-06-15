2750 Olinville Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors all utils included garage gym playground

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground garage

Still Available 10/16



Welcome to 2750 Olinville ave, a lovely co-op building in the Allerton ave section of the Bronx. The quite and friendly elevator building is located across the street from Zimmerman playground. The well maintained building offers a live in super, laundry room, community room, extra storage space, and wait listed indoor and outdoor parking spaces.



The unit is a One bedroom apartment located on the first floor just ONE block from express transportation including the #2 and #5 trains and the BxM11 express bus to midtown. This spacious and freshly painted unit with shiny hardwood floors includes all utilities heat, hot water, cooking gas and electrical for a low monthly rent of $1700 per month. This unit provides great sunlight, eat in kitchen, and numerous closets.



The building is just ONE Block to transportation and all great shopping for your convenience!



Points of interest include:



The Bronx Zoo,

Bronx Botanical Gardens

Fordham Univ

Lehman Campus ,

The Bronx Park East,

Einstein Hospital,

Montifiore Hospital,

Jacobi Hospital,

Planet fitness,

LA fitness, and

Blink Fitness



