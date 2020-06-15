All apartments in Bronx
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:50 PM

2750 Olinville Avenue

2750 Olinville Avenue · (212) 672-6350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2750 Olinville Avenue, Bronx, NY 10467
Allerton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Still Available 10/16

Welcome to 2750 Olinville ave, a lovely co-op building in the Allerton ave section of the Bronx. The quite and friendly elevator building is located across the street from Zimmerman playground. The well maintained building offers a live in super, laundry room, community room, extra storage space, and wait listed indoor and outdoor parking spaces.

The unit is a One bedroom apartment located on the first floor just ONE block from express transportation including the #2 and #5 trains and the BxM11 express bus to midtown. This spacious and freshly painted unit with shiny hardwood floors includes all utilities heat, hot water, cooking gas and electrical for a low monthly rent of $1700 per month. This unit provides great sunlight, eat in kitchen, and numerous closets.

The building is just ONE Block to transportation and all great shopping for your convenience!

Points of interest include:

The Bronx Zoo,
Bronx Botanical Gardens
Fordham Univ
Lehman Campus ,
The Bronx Park East,
Einstein Hospital,
Montifiore Hospital,
Jacobi Hospital,
Planet fitness,
LA fitness, and
Blink Fitness

All utilities included! ( Heat, cooking gas, water, electricity)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 Olinville Avenue have any available units?
2750 Olinville Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2750 Olinville Avenue have?
Some of 2750 Olinville Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 Olinville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2750 Olinville Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 Olinville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2750 Olinville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2750 Olinville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2750 Olinville Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2750 Olinville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2750 Olinville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 Olinville Avenue have a pool?
No, 2750 Olinville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2750 Olinville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2750 Olinville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 Olinville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2750 Olinville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2750 Olinville Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2750 Olinville Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
