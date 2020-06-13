2545 Sedgwick Avenue

Amenities

Super large 750 sq.ft. one bedroom rental with extra room for home office, den or guest room at the High View Towers. This gorgeous apartment gives you that warm and cozy feeling of home. The large living room will give hours of entertainment and fun with adjacent dining area that fits a table for six. Lots of closets starting with a double sized coat closet in the foyer. The galley kitchen with a window brightens up the light wood cabinetry that offer lots of storage. Appliances included are stove with extractor hood and refrigerator. Retreat to your majestic king size bedroom with 2 double sized closets, here you can enjoy maximum relaxation and delightful slumber. Beautifully tiled bathroom with a window has adjacent handy linen closet. A final touch of rich hard wood oak floors throughout completes this home sweet home! Heat & hot water included in the rent. Available cable services, Verizon Fios & Optimum. First move in availability is August 1st.Tree lined block, great transportation Buses Bx12 and Bx9, Bx3, Metro North, and skip and a hop to Manhattan From Fordham Rd to 207th Street. Veterans Hospital, nice selection of restaurants & shopping.This is a well maintained elevator building with laundry room on the lobby level and live in super. This is a coop building, applicants must pay for coop application fee, be interviewed by the coop board. Applicant(s) requirements: income 40 times the rent, excellent credit, verifiable references. Broker fee applies. SEE VIDEO: https://youtu.be/9PZfaK9vRcs