Last updated June 10 2020

2545 Sedgwick Avenue

2545 Sedgwick Avenue · (212) 444-7889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2545 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY 10468
Fordham Manor

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
elevator
some paid utils
lobby
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Super large 750 sq.ft. one bedroom rental with extra room for home office, den or guest room at the High View Towers. This gorgeous apartment gives you that warm and cozy feeling of home. The large living room will give hours of entertainment and fun with adjacent dining area that fits a table for six. Lots of closets starting with a double sized coat closet in the foyer. The galley kitchen with a window brightens up the light wood cabinetry that offer lots of storage. Appliances included are stove with extractor hood and refrigerator. Retreat to your majestic king size bedroom with 2 double sized closets, here you can enjoy maximum relaxation and delightful slumber. Beautifully tiled bathroom with a window has adjacent handy linen closet. A final touch of rich hard wood oak floors throughout completes this home sweet home! Heat & hot water included in the rent. Available cable services, Verizon Fios & Optimum. First move in availability is August 1st.Tree lined block, great transportation Buses Bx12 and Bx9, Bx3, Metro North, and skip and a hop to Manhattan From Fordham Rd to 207th Street. Veterans Hospital, nice selection of restaurants & shopping.This is a well maintained elevator building with laundry room on the lobby level and live in super. This is a coop building, applicants must pay for coop application fee, be interviewed by the coop board. Applicant(s) requirements: income 40 times the rent, excellent credit, verifiable references. Broker fee applies. SEE VIDEO: https://youtu.be/9PZfaK9vRcs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 Sedgwick Avenue have any available units?
2545 Sedgwick Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2545 Sedgwick Avenue have?
Some of 2545 Sedgwick Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 Sedgwick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2545 Sedgwick Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 Sedgwick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2545 Sedgwick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2545 Sedgwick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2545 Sedgwick Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2545 Sedgwick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 Sedgwick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 Sedgwick Avenue have a pool?
No, 2545 Sedgwick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2545 Sedgwick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2545 Sedgwick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 Sedgwick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2545 Sedgwick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2545 Sedgwick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2545 Sedgwick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
