2451 Eastchester Road.

Great opportunity. This retail location has approved plans in place for a food establishment which is a huge advantage for the incoming tenant. Best use idea: Rotisserie chicken with lots of take-out would be successful here especially with the nearby hospitals. This is a quality building next door to a very successful Dunkin Donuts. Onsite parking for customers. Located on the busy Eastchester Road corridor of Pelham Gardens bordering Morris Park. Beautiful and colorful commissioned mural by local artist @jasonnaylor adds to the attractiveness of this location.