All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like
2451 Eastchester Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
2451 Eastchester Road
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

2451 Eastchester Road

2451 Eastchester Road · (718) 878-1727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Pelham Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2451 Eastchester Road, Bronx, NY 10469
Pelham Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit B · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity. This retail location has approved plans in place for a food establishment which is a huge advantage for the incoming tenant. Best use idea: Rotisserie chicken with lots of take-out would be successful here especially with the nearby hospitals. This is a quality building next door to a very successful Dunkin Donuts. Onsite parking for customers. Located on the busy Eastchester Road corridor of Pelham Gardens bordering Morris Park. Beautiful and colorful commissioned mural by local artist @jasonnaylor adds to the attractiveness of this location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2451 Eastchester Road have any available units?
2451 Eastchester Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2451 Eastchester Road currently offering any rent specials?
2451 Eastchester Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 Eastchester Road pet-friendly?
No, 2451 Eastchester Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2451 Eastchester Road offer parking?
Yes, 2451 Eastchester Road does offer parking.
Does 2451 Eastchester Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2451 Eastchester Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 Eastchester Road have a pool?
No, 2451 Eastchester Road does not have a pool.
Does 2451 Eastchester Road have accessible units?
No, 2451 Eastchester Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 Eastchester Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2451 Eastchester Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2451 Eastchester Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2451 Eastchester Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 BedroomsBronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with ParkingBronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse VillageHighbridgePelham ParkwayMorris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan CollegeCollege of Mount Saint VincentFordham UniversityCUNY Bronx Community College